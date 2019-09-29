Quiz at Florida middle school labels President Trump “idiot”

(WPTV/NBC News)  A Florida middle school teacher is under investigation over a question on a school quiz at Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens.

The question was reported to school officials by a parent, who wished to remain anonymous.

The quiz gave multiple choice answers to this question: 45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot

The possible answers were:

Donald Trump
Ronald Reagan
Richard Nixon
Jimmy Carter

President Donald Trump is our nation’s 45th president, he officially took office in 2017, he’s a Republican, and prior to becoming a politician, he was a real estate businessman.

