Purple Heart found in flea market reunited with Vietnam veteran

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Several Vietnam War-era medals were reunited with their original owner Tuesday after they were found in a flea market in South Carolina.

Heather Guy’s mission began when she was shopping with her son at the Barnyard Flea Market in Greer when she stumbled upon two boxes of war medals hiding in a pile of Hot Wheels.

Among the medals was a Purple Heart with the name Raymond E. Mitchell inscribed on the back.

WSPA aired a story about the discovery earlier this month and Mitchell reached out to to the news station.

Tuesday, Guy and Mitchell came together in downtown Greenville to return the medals.

