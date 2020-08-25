Pumpkin Spice Lattes return to Starbucks menus — in August

A Starbucks Corp. employee wearing protective gloves and a mask hands a beverage to a customer through a drive-thru window at a store in El Cerrito, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Starbucks Corp. expects the coronavirus pandemic to reduce sales this quarter by as much as $3.2 billion, dragging down the coffee chains performance as it sees a recovery stretching into next year. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Fall lovers rejoice! The Pumpkin Spice Latte is now available at Starbucks.

If it feels a little too soon for the fall favorite, you may be right. Aug. 25 is the earliest date the Pumpkin Spice Latte has ever been made available. Last year’s fall menu at Starbucks launched on Aug. 27.

Also available now are the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and two themed bakery treats: a pumpkin scone and a pumpkin cream cheese muffin.

The PSL, as it’s often called, has been a popular item for nearly two decades with an intense following of loyal fans. Starbucks has sold more than 400 million PSLs since the drink’s introduction 17 years ago, according to CNN.

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte may, however, have a little competition this year. Competitor Dunkin’ Donuts rolled out its fall menu on Aug. 19 with its very own PSL beverage, available hot or cold, for the first time ever.