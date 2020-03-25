Live Now
Publix installing plexiglass barriers at registers due to coronavirus pandemic

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix has confirmed it is working to add physical barriers between customers and employees in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson with Publix, the Florida grocery-store chain is installing plexiglass barriers at its registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.

Installations will begin this coming weekend and are expected to be fully installed companywide within the next two weeks.

