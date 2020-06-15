Virginia AG Herring celebrates Supreme Court ruling supporting gay, transgender workers

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019 file photo, supporters of LGBT rights stage a protest on the street in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. It’s a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON, (AP/WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring celebrated the landmark U.S. Supreme Court Decision to protect gay, lesbian, and transgender people from discrimination in employment.

“Today, equality wins again. Repeatedly when people have tried to challenge the rights and protections of the LGBT community they have failed,” said Attorney General Herring.

“This decision is a massive step forward for antidiscrimination in this country, and I will not let up in doing all that I can to make sure the LGBT community is protected both at the state and at the federal level.”

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.

The outcome is expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination. An estimated 11.3 million LGBT people live in the U.S., according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school.

Herring has previously filed briefs in numerous lawsuits to keep anti-discrimination protections in place for LGBT individuals in things like housing, access to homeless shelters, and healthcare.

Herring also became the first attorney general in the country to challenge his own state’s ban on same-sex marriage, helping to take the issue all the way to the Supreme Court and winning – ensuring marriage equality in Virginia and the country.

