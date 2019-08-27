Protesters greet ‘straight pride’ parade after controversy

MODESTO, Calif. (KCRA/NBC News) – Counter protesters greeted a controversial “straight pride” rally in Modesto, California Saturday.

The group, which calls itself the California Straight Pride Coalition, assembled Saturday afternoon with approximately 20-30 people.

Some held signs in support of President Donald Trump and his policies, such as a border wall, while other signs shared Bible verses and asked God to forgive the nation and its citizens.

Don Grundmann, the coalition’s director, said the group believes that “the LGBT community is trying to destroy America by destroying the culture.”

The demonstration occurred after the group failed to obtain liability insurance and a permit from the city of Modesto for a straight pride parade, which it billed as the first of its kind in the nation.

In the lead-up to the demonstration, more than 100 members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters joined together at Enslen Park to counter the coalition’s message.

“I want to celebrate each and every ally,” James Varble said into a microphone before those in attendance.

“This is all of Modesto and a big part of the valley coming together for us to say we’re not going to stand for bigotry. We’re not going to stand for hate. We’re going to look after each other, and we’re going to embrace each other,” he said.

