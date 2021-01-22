Protesters gather, damage Democratic headquarters in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a group of about 150 protesters carrying anti-Biden and anti-police signs marched in Portland streets and damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon.

The group smashed windows and spray-painted anarchist symbols Wednesday at the political party building and police say eight arrests were made.

Protesters near the Portland ICE building, Jan. 20, 2021. (KOIN)

Tear gas deployed by federal officers wafts through the streets near the ICE building, Jan. 20, 2021. (KOIN)

Demonstrators and federal officers clash outside the Portland ICE Building on Inauguration Day, 2021.

About 200 people gathered near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland where federal officials declared an unlawful assembly, Jan. 20, 2021. (KOIN)

A person kicks out a glass door at the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters on NE 9th Avenue in Portland, Jan. 20, 2021. (KOIN)

Police say it was one of four groups gathering in the city on Inauguration Day. A group of about 150 people also marched in Seattle, where police say windows at a federal courthouse were broken and three people were arrested.