Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Tuesday briefing

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are expected to give a briefing Tuesday at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET. on the spread of COVID-19 in the United States and the government’s response to the pandemic. You can stream the briefing live right here.

Infections in the U.S. have reached nearly 50,000, including more than 600 deaths from novel coronavirus.

New York State has recorded more than 200 deaths–one-third of the U.S. total. The number of cases in New York City is doubling every three days, threatening to swamp the city’s intensive care units in the weeks ahead.

In a first-of-its kind postponement, the International Olympic Committee announced the Summer Olympics will be postponed until 2021.

In Washington, top congressional and White House officials said they expect to reach a deal on a package to help businesses and send relief checks to Americans of $1,200 per person or $3,000 for a family of four.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links
Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories