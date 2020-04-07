Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Tuesday briefing

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar/AP) — President Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force will hold a briefing Tuesday to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in the U.S.

The briefing is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administsration will seek an additional $250 billion to support a program designed to bolster small businesses to keep them from laying off workers.

Mnuchin said in a tweet on Tuesday that he was seeking the additional funds at the direction of President Donald Trump in response to the outbreak.  He said he had spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links
Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories