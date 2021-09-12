Pregnant woman shot, killed at her own baby shower, police say

NEW YORK (WPIX) – A pregnant mom was fatally shot in the face when she tried to break up a fight between two men at her own baby shower in New York, police said Sunday.

Shanice Young, 31, was a mother of four, sources told WPIX. She was expecting her fifth child, but it wasn’t immediately clear how far along she was in the pregnancy. At least two of her children were reportedly at the baby shower.

Officers found her unconscious and unresponsive early Sunday near West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard, police said.

The fight Young tried to break up was between her ex and the man she was currently in a relationship with, sources said.

Robert Rice, the chaplain for Harlem Hospital, spent hours Sunday at the scene of the shooting consoling members of Young’s family.

“This right here was a senseless shooting,” he said. “I’m very upset and I’m angry. I shouldn’t be angry as a clergy, but this one here has touched my heart.”

Police have not yet made any arrests.

The NYPD has not released identifying information for the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).