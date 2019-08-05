PPB: Woman motorcyclist assaults cop with his baton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 38-year-old woman crashed her motorcycle, struggled with a responding police officer, grabbed his baton and assaulted him with it before being Tased and taken into custody late Friday afternoon in Southeast Portland, authorities said.

It unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. when the officer, with lights-and-siren on, was headed to help another officer at a different scene. The motorcyclist, later identified as Angela Dunson, sped up as the patrol car approached.

Then she crashed around SE Holgate and 118th, police said. The officer stopped to help but Dunson ran off. The officer caught up with her but she tried to grab his Taser, authorities said.

Angela Dunson was arrested after crashing this motorcycle in Southeast Portland, August 2, 2019 (PPB)

Though she didn’t get his Taser, she did get his baton and began to assault him. The officer Tased her but it wasn’t effective, police said. Another officer arrived and Tased her a second time. That allowed them to take her into custody.

Dunson was taken by ambulance for treatment of her motorcycle crash injuries. She was treated, released and then booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

She faces 10 separate charges: attempted assault, assault on a police officer, robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, escape, interfering with a police officer, attempting to elude by vehicle and on foot, reckless driving and giving false information.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was stolen.

The assaulted officer was treated and released at a local hospital.

Her earlier run-ins with the law

In 2005, Dunson was convicted of drug possession.

In May 2017, she was arrested and charged with shooting her boyfriend’s white Mercedes 6 times because she thought he was inside the house having sex with another woman.

Then on May 21 of this year, she allegedly crashed into a 76 Gas Station on NE 102nd, damaging a bollard and a gas pump. She was charged with failing to perform the duties of a driver on July 9.