Powerball jackpot grows to $620 million

(NEXSTAR) – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing.
The jackpot has now grown to $620 million, with a cash option of $446 million.
Not every ticket was a loser, however. Wednesday’s winning numbers — 02-07-11-17-32, and a Powerball of 11 — resulted in multiple $2 million winners, in Michigan, Ohio and Oklahoma, and several other $1 million winners in California, Florida, Indiana, New York and Wisconsin.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Here are five things more likely to happen:
- Being killed by hornets, wasps or bees. The odds are 1 in 59,507.
- Becoming president of the United States. Those odds are about 1 in 1 million.
- Becoming a movie star. The odds are 1 in 110,501.
- Going to the emergency room with a pogo stick-related injury. Those odds are about 1 in 115,300, according to Deseret News.
- Having conjoined twins. The odds of birthing conjoined twins are about 1 in 200,000, according to the University of Maryland Medical Center.
The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday, October 2 at 11 p.m.
