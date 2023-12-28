PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Another drawing – Still no winner.

The Powerball Jackpot continues to climb to an astonishing $760 million as yet another drawing results in no winner.

The winning numbers of Dec. 27’s drawing were 4 – 11 – 38 – 51 – 68 – 5.

While no one was able to match all six numbers, one lucky winner from California won $1 million by matching the first five numbers of the drawing. Paying $1 extra for a ticket allows for the opportunity of Power Play, doubling the prize from Match 5, which allowed someone from Texas to win $2 million from Wednesday’s drawing.

According to Virginia Lottery, only two people from Virginia have ever won the Powerball Jackpot, the last time being March 5, 2023 in Dublin Virginia.

The odds of matching all six numbers are 1 in 292.2 million, but the overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

There are two ways for people to claim their prize: Either take the one-time cash option, which would amount to $382.5 million after taxes, or take the full amount in annual payments over the course of 30 years.

Players have 180 days after the drawing to claim their prize.

The next drawing is scheduled for Dec. 30 at 10:59 p.m.