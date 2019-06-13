Postage stamp honoring George H.W. Bush unveiled

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — George H.W. Bush’s legacy was honored Wednesday at a ceremony unveiling a postage stamp dedicated to the late president.

The U.S. Postal Service held a First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at Texas A&M University. The stamp was announced earlier this year.

The Forever Stamp is worth 55 cents and costs $11 for a sheet of 20. It features a portrait of the president in a gray suit with a blue tie. The portrait was originally painted by Michael J. Deas, who based it on a photo from 1997. Deas has previously designed 16 other Forever Stamps.

Bush died Nov. 30, 2018, and was buried alongside his wife, Barbara, and their daughter Robin at the Bush Library in College Station.