Police: Woman resisted arrest after not paying for fish tacos in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City woman is facing charges after police say she did not pay for her food at a restaurant in Clearwater, then resisted an officer trying to arrest her.

An arrest affidavit says 31-year-old Leeanna Williams went to Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill on Clearwater Beach around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and ordered $16 worth of fish tacos. After eating the tacos, police say she started acting belligerent with restaurant staff.

Staff members asked her to pay her bill and leave. The affidavit says she couldn’t pay her bill and walked away.

Restaurant staff spotted Clearwater police officers in the area and told them what happened. Police say Williams continued to be highly uncooperative when they approached her, and could not pay her bill.

As an officer placed her under arrest, Williams tried to pull her arms away and ignored commands to put her hands behind her back, the arrest affidavit says. According to police, Williams also clenched her hands together to prevent officers from putting handcuffs on her.

Williams was charged with resisting an officer without violence and obtaining food with intent to defraud. Both are misdemeanor charges.