Police: South Dakota woman admits to fatally kicking, stomping on 5-year-old boy

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 5-year-old boy in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Mitchell authorities said the boy was not breathing when he was brought to the emergency room at 8 a.m. on Monday. Lifesaving measures were performed but the boy was declared dead.

An autopsy revealed the boy died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen and the death was ruled a homicide.

Julia Lee Carter reportedly told police she kicked the 5-year-old five times in the stomach and stomped on his abdomen. She also allegedly said that she knew that she injured the child.

She lived in the same home as the boy.

Carter faces charges of first degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

The investigation is ongoing.