Police: 5 dead, at least 21 injured in West Texas shootings

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Police say five people are dead and at least 21 are injured in West Texas after reports of two suspects opening fire on Saturday in the area of Midland and Odessa.

Midland police said at least one suspect was shot and killed near the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa.

One or possibly two suspects hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and were firing at random, hitting multiple people, Odessa police said. “At this time there are multiple gunshot victims,” Odessa police said in a posting on Facebook.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.

No other details were immediately available. Odessa is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Midland. Both are more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) west of Dallas.

Update * We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in… Posted by Midland Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019

It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects. Posted by Midland Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019

This version of the story corrects that both cities are in West Texas, not central.