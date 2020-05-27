Police: Manfredonia secured ride to Maryland

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have released information suggesting that Peter Manfredonia, who is wanted for two counts of murder in Connecticut, may have entered Maryland.

In the release, police say that Manfredonia was spotted at a Sheetz in Chambersburg where he was able to get a ride-hailing service to Hagerstown, Maryland.

A Black Hyundai Sante Fe that was stolen from the Stroudsburg area was also located in the area of the Sheetz.

Manfredonia was seen wearing red sneakers and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.