Police K9 stabbed while capturing suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNV/NBC News) — A Las Vegas police K9 is recovering after he was stabbed several times during the capture of a suspect.

Joseph Arquilla, a 27-year-old man, has been arrested for mistreating a police animal and resisting a public officer.

K9 Hunter was rushed into surgery Saturday morning following a barricade in which Arquilla refused to come out a house in the southeast valley.

On Monday, officers say that Hunter was “doing extremely well.”

“The fact that he’s making a full recovery, I think, for myself and for the rest of the team, we’re delighted to see that,” Dr. Marc O’Griofa said.

O’Griofa is a volunteer tactical physician for LVMPD. When SWAT or SART gets deployed, it’s standard practice for a tactical physician, such as O’Griofa, to be on the scene as well.

“We’re fully integrated into that team for specifically this circumstance that if we have a downed officer, and that could be K9 or could be a human officer, that we are there in a position to be able to provide life-saving treatment,” he said. “We got him away, we managed to employ life-saving treatment there on scene, which is one of the reasons why we’re there.”

