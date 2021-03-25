Police: Gun fired by neighbor during dispute over parked car was ‘lawful’ under Castle Doctrine

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman was arrested Wednesday after an argument over a parked car in Horry County, according to police.

Officers were called to Tartan Lane at about 11:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the report. When officers arrived, a woman, who was identified as Lissa Marie Swiggett, 35, told officers a neighbor had parked a car blocking her driveway.

Swiggett told police she went to the neighbor’s house to tell them to move the car and the neighbor fired a gun, according to the report. The neighbor told police she was sleeping when Swiggett repeatedly rang her doorbell.

The neighbor said she opened the door and Swiggett was yelling and threatening her, so the neighbor grabbed a revolver and moved the car, according to the report. Swiggett allegedly kept yelling at her and threatening her so the neighbor fired one shot into the air.

The neighbor said she feared for the life of her and her infant child, according to police.

Police said the neighbor acted lawfully under the Castle Doctrine since she feared for her life on her own property. Police smelled alcohol coming from Swiggett’s breath, according to the report.

Swiggett was arrested and charged with breach of peace and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center. She was released about two hours later on a $257.50 bond, according to booking records.

Booking records show Swiggett was arrested twice in October; once for third-degree domestic violence and once for third-degree assault and battery.