Police: Child among 4 dead in shooting at California business park; gunman in custody

ORANGE, Calif. (KTLA) — A gunman opened fire at a business complex in the city of Orange Wednesday, killing four people and wounding a fifth. The shooter was wounded by police, officials said.

A child was among those found slain when officers responded to a report of shot being fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. around 5:30 p.m., said Lt. Jennifer Amat with the Orange Police Department.

The shooting was still active when officers arrived on scene, Amat said, adding that at least one officer opened fire on the gunman.

Police located “multiple victims” at the scene, including a child who was fatally shot. As of 8 p.m. Wednesday Amat said there was no information on the child’s age, or any identifying information on the others shot.

One person was injured and is in the hospital, the lieutenant said, adding that the shooter was also transported to a hospital after being taken into custody.

Sky5 was overhead, and footage from the scene showed multiple agencies responding and dozens of officers. Authorities could be seen trying to resuscitate a woman.

By 7 p.m., police said the situation was stabilized and there is no threat to the public.

Orange County Rep. Katie Porter and state Sen. Tom Umberg both commented on the incident on Twitter, saying they were saddened and monitoring the situation.

“I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more,” Porter tweeted. “My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.