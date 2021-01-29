Police: Child accidentally shot two children in Bennettsville, S.C.

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Two children were shot by another child in Bennettsville, South Carolina on Thursday, police confirmed.

Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller said the shooting happened on Lyall Street. He said the incident appears at this time to be accidental.

Police said a minor child was able to get access to a handgun and accidentally fired it.

Both children are being treated for their injuries; they are expected to survive.

Police did not release the ages of the children.

It’s not clear if anyone will be charged in the case.