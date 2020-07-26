Police arrest Florida man accused of threatening to shoot Black Lives Matter protesters

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man was arrested for making online threats to shoot protesters, the sheriff’s office said.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives reportedly informed the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office that Alex Bancroft, 30, threatened to shoot Black Lives Matter protesters in a Facebook post on July 24.

After people commented on the post, saying he wouldn’t actually do it, the sheriff’s office said Bancroft replied, “keep your eyes on Fla news.”

Detectives said they discovered another ‘violent’ post on Bancroft’s account in a photograph he took of the card game, “Cards Against Humanity.” According to the sheriff’s office, the collection of cards on his post read: “That’s right, I killed African children. How you ask? An AR-15 assault rifle.”

Bancroft reportedly admitted to creating the posts on his Facebook account, but told deputies he made them out of frustration, and wouldn’t actually hurt anyone.

Bancroft was arrested in Orlando by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office around 11 p.m. Saturday.

“If you think you can hide behind a computer screen when threatening to hurt another person, you are absolutely wrong,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Orange County Sheriff’s Office, for their assistance throughout the course of this investigation.”