7 shot, 1 critically injured, in ‘brazen’ shooting near transit station in north Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least seven people were wounded by gunfire Wednesday near a transit station in north Philadelphia, and one was critically injured, police said.

A 71-year-old man was listed in critical condition after he was hit once in the stomach and multiple times in the legs shortly before 3 p.m. near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood, police said.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot in the back, two other men aged 21 and 53 were hit in the legs and a 36-year-old woman and 70-year-old man were each struck in the thigh. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the right arm. All six were listed in stable condition.

Police reported two firearms recovered and one person in custody. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said it’s unclear whether the firearms confiscated were used in what she called a “very brazen” shooting.

“We were able to get someone in custody as quickly as we did because we had officers in the area working on another assignment,” she said. “I think it’s very telling that folks that are willing to engage in these shootings are becoming more and more emboldened regardless or not if they see us out here.”

The identity of the person in custody wasn’t immediately released.

The shooting occurred near the SEPTA station on Broad Street, the city’s major north-south thoroughfare, and next to Einstein Medical Center, where all but one of the victims were taken. The seventh victim was taken to Temple University Hospital.

A SEPTA spokesperson said it occurred on the street rather than on SEPTA property, and no transit system employees were injured.