Police: 4 shot at Oak Brook mall during shootout; 2 in custody

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were shot Thursday evening during a shootout at Oakbrook Center.

Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. After an investigation, police believe three people were struck by gunfire during a shootout between two individuals.

Police said during a news conference that one of the suspects was also shot and the two shooters involved are both in custody. The shooting happened outside of Nordstrom’s near a corridor by Ann Taylor.

Police are currently looking for a potential additional suspect at this time in a “blue puffy coat.” SWAT team members are going from store to store, looking for the potential suspect and to evacuate shoppers.

Police do not know if the three people shot by the gunfire are connected to the shooters or were shopping.

The mall is currently on lockdown as police continue to help shoppers evacuate.

This is a developing story.