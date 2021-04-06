Police: 2 injured, 1 suspect ‘down’ in active shooter situation in Frederick, Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (NewsNation Now) — Police said two people were injured and “one suspect is down” after responding to an active shooter in Frederick, Maryland.

The active shooting was reported in the 8400 block of Progress Drive. Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Progress Drive and Opposumtown Pike.

We are on scene responding to an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive. Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down. — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) April 6, 2021

The shooting happened at an address where a concrete business is located and about 4 miles from Fort Detrick. It was unclear if the suspect had approached the Army base.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said his understanding was the shooting was near the company’s Frederick location but not at the business itself.

“One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” said Mutschler, who is based in New York.

No further information was available on the victims or suspect.

Military base Fort Detrick and surrounding schools, including Frederick Community College, are on lockdown, NewsNation affiliate WDVM reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.