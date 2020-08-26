Police: 19-year-old woman shot Tuesday night during large party on Melville Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old woman walked into a Hampton hospital Tuesday night after a shooting on Melville Road.

It happened during a large party around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Melville, police say. The woman walked into the hospital with the non life-threatening wound as officers were in route to the scene, police say.

Multiple vehicles in the area were also struck by gunfire. Police say there’s no suspect information or other details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

