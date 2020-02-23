Pit bull protects 3-year-old boy lost in Florida woods until he’s rescued

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — A 3-year-old Florida boy who wandered away from his home was reunited with his family thanks in part to the family’s dog and an alert neighbor.

According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a call from a “frantic” mother Tuesday afternoon. She said her son had disappeared while playing outside with his siblings.

The family’s dog, Buddy, was also missing.

Deputies, along with K9 units, took to the woods began searching for the lost child.

Soon after the search began, a neighbor called 911 saying that he found a small child and dog in the woods, but the dog wouldn’t let him get near the boy.

Ultimately, the boy was rescued and reunited with his family.