Pi Day Deals in Hampton Roads 2019

Happy Pi Day! March 14 commemorates the ratio of a circle’s circumference to diameter, 3.14159265359.

Many local businesses are celebrating π day (3.14) by offering deals.

7-Eleven

Use your 7Rewards app to get a slice of pizza for 50 cents. Customers who buy a whole pie in store will get 314 7Rewards bonus points when they scan their app at checkout. And all day long on the delivery app, whole pizzas will be available for a discounted price of $3.14.

Bojangles

“Pies don’t have to be round. On the whimsical holiday of National Pi Day (Thursday, March 14), visit Bojangles’ to experience three of our splendid, rectangular-shaped Sweet Potato Pies for the fitting price of $3.14.”

Boston Market

Guests who bring in a Pi Day coupon from BostonMarket.com (or show it on their phones; coupon will be available starting Monday, March 11) can enjoy one free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie with the purchase of another Pot Pie and drink at any one of the more than 450 U.S. locations.

California Pizza Kitchen

Get a slice of Key Lime Pie for $3.14 on Pi Day while supplies last.

Cicis Pizza

Get a $3.14 adult buffet with purchase of an adult buffet and a large drink. Offer available on 3/14 only.

Harris Teeter

3/14 only. Pick up Fresh Food Market Pies, 6-9 in, for only $3.14, Limit 2, and Fresh Foods Market Pizzas for $3.14, Limit 2 (these are in the deli area). While supplies last.

Kroger

Celebrate with a fruit, sweet potato, pumpkin or no sugar-added pie for just $3.14, which is up to 70 percent their normal price.

Papa John’s

Save 25% off your regular menu price order.

Pizza Hut

30 percent off menu-priced items for Pi Day. “The coupon code is the circumference of a 12 in Medium (hint: round up to the nearest whole number and spell it out).”

Uber Eats

Uber Eats is offering $3.14 off all pizza deliveries placed through the app from March 13 through March 17 with promo code PIDAY19.

Whole Foods

Get $3.14 off sweet pies and $2 off take and bake pizzas on Pi Day!

Your Pie

One $3.14 pizza per guest at Your Pie on March 14, 2019. In-store only, while supplies last. No call-in or online orders. Click here to find a Your Pie near you.

Know of any other local Pi Day Deals? Please share. Email us at reportit@wavy.com