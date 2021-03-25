PHOTOS: Jessica Walter through the years

  • SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: Jessica Walter attends SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Broadcasts Live From Comic Con in San Diego at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
  • LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 810 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jessica Walter during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 12, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
  • Portrait of actress Jessica Walker at a bar, as she appears in the movie 'Play Misty for Me', September 21st 1971. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • French actor Yves Montand (R) meets US actress Jessica Walter before the filming of "Grand Prix" directed by John Frankenheimer (L) at the terrace of an hotel in Paris on April 9, 1966. / AFP PHOTO / - (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)
  • UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 14: BEN CASEY - "August is the Month Before Christmas" - Season Four - 9/14/64 (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
  • LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE - "Love and the Kidnapper" - Airdate January 1, 1971. (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) TOM SMOTHERS;JESSICA WALTER
  • San Francisco, CA - 1969: (L-R) Jessica Walter, Larry Hagman appearing in the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images tv movie 'Three's A Crowd', on Lombard Street, December 2, 1969. (Photo by Stan Moore/Leigh Weiner /Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
  • LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE - "Love and the Big Leap" - Airdate on November 24, 1969. (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) RICH LITTLE;JESSICA WALTER
  • LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1: For the People, television series broadcast on CBS in early 1965. William Shatner (as David Koster), a New York City assistant district attorney, with his wife, Phyllis Koster (played by Jessica Walter). Image date January 1, 1965. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
  • Unspecified - 1976: Jessica Walter appearing in the ABC tv movie 'Having Babies'. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)
  • San Francisco, CA - 1969: Jessica Walter appearing in the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images tv movie 'Three's A Crowd', Golden Gate Bridge in background, December 2, 1969. (Photo by Stan Moore/Leigh Weiner /Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Jessica Walter, known for her roles in “Arrested Development” and “Amy Prentiss,” has died at the age of 80.

The actor died in her sleep at home in New York City on Wednesday, March 24, her daughter confirmed to the Associated Press.

Walter’s career spanned the screen and stage. She began working in her hometown of New York City and over the five following decades, made appearances in a bevy of films, including in Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut “Play Misty for Me.”

Walter’s feature debut was in the 1964 film “Lilith,” with Warren Beatty, Jean Seberg and Gene Hackman, who was also on his first film.

She also snagged a role in John Frankenheimer’s racing epic “Grand Prix,” from 1966, as the glamorous but discontented wife of a Formula 1 racer who falls for another driver.

That same year she appeared in Sidney Lumet’s “The Group,” a female-led ensemble about the graduates of a prestigious university (Walter played the catty Libby), and acted for Lumet again in 1968’s “Bye Bye Braverman.”

Walter’s daughter said the actor will be remembered for her work and for her wit, class and love of life.

You can view photos of Walter’s five-decade-spanning career in the above slideshow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

