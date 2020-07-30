Phillies cancel all activity after 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA – MARCH 21: The Philadelphia Phillies logo sits atop the new scoreboard at Citizen’s Bank Park, the new home of the Philadelphia Phillies March 21, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia Phillies officials aren’t sure if the new park will be fully completed when Citizen’s Bank Park is scheduled to open in April. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A member of the Philadelphia Phillies’ coaching staff and one member of the home clubhouse staff has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the team.

On Thursday, the Phillies announced all activity at Citizens Bank Park has been canceled until further notice following yesterday’s testing results, which came days after the Phillies played the Miami Marlins. 17 members of the Marlins have tested positive in recent days.

According to the team, no players tested positive during yesterday’s round of testing.

On June 23, Philadelphia said two more players and two additional staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, spiking the number of total members in the organization who have the virus to 12.

No other information has been released at this time. Philadelphia was set to play the Blue Jays this weekend.

