WASHINGTON (CNN) — Tris Pharma has expanded its voluntary recall of infants’ Iburprofen Oral Suspension Drops.

The recall is over concerns that the concentration of Ibuprofen in some of the lots is too high.

The affected brands include CVS Health and Equate, which is sold at Walmart.

GALLERY: Ibuprofen included in the recall

To check if your baby’s medicine is included in the recall, go to the recalls link on FDA.gov.