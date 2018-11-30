Pet food recalled over excessive Vitamin D

WASHINGTON, D.C.(CNN)- The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday several varieties of dog food are being recalled because it may contain too much Vitamin D.

Affected Sunshine Mills Brands include Evolve Puppy, Sportsman’s Price large breed puppy, and Triumph chicken and rice dog food. The bags have a best buy date of November 1, 2018 through November 8, 2019.

The manufacturer sold the dog food at retail stores nationwide.

Too much Vitamin D may lead to a dog’s kidneys failing. Your dog may be sick if he or she vomits, has loss of appetite, or increased thirst and urination.

Click here to see all recalled pet food UPC numbers and packaging information. Company contact information can be found here.