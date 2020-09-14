Person hit, killed by Metro train Monday morning in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One person was killed when they were hit by a Metro train Monday morning in Washington, D.C.

DC Fire & EMS says first responders were called to the Track Two Green line at the Gallery Place Metro at 7th and H Street NW around 6 a.m. Single tracking between Mount Vernon Square and L’Enfant Plaza were closed during the investigation, causing some delays.

The person who was hit by the train has not yet been identified.

Latest Posts

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM