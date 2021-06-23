Pedestrian bridge collapses on DC highway, several people injured

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — A pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, trapping vehicles below.

DC Fire and EMS reported that they examined six patients at the scene and four of them were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The incident happened around noon on DC-295, also known as the Anacostia Freeway, near Polk St NE.

Incident/Location: Foote Bridge collapsed on I-295 SB.



⛔ I-295 northbound and southbound lanes between Pennsylvania Ave, SE and Eastern Ave, NE — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) June 23, 2021

Pedestrian bridge collapse Kenilworth Ave & Polk St. NE. #DCsBravest on scene checking on vehicles beneath. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

State Highway 295 remains closed in both directions as a result of the collapse.

A hazmat unit is assisting with diesel fuel leaking from a truck trapped under the debris. Another vehicle was also stuck under the collapsed bridge.

Photo courtesy: DC Fire and EMS

Photo courtesy: DC Fire and EMS

Photo courtesy: DC Fire and EMS

Photo courtesy: DC Fire and EMS

This is breaking news. Refresh this link for updates.