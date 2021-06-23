Pedestrian bridge collapses on DC highway, several people injured

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — A pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, trapping vehicles below.
DC Fire and EMS reported that they examined six patients at the scene and four of them were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The incident happened around noon on DC-295, also known as the Anacostia Freeway, near Polk St NE.
State Highway 295 remains closed in both directions as a result of the collapse.
A hazmat unit is assisting with diesel fuel leaking from a truck trapped under the debris. Another vehicle was also stuck under the collapsed bridge.
This is breaking news. Refresh this link for updates.