Parents react to PBS Kids canceling show ‘Caillou’

(WSPA) – The Public Broadcasting Station announced this week that it’s canceling the long- running kids’ show, “Caillou.”
The show was on for over 20 years. It was about a four year old “whose world is filled with fun, learning & imagination and inspires generations of pre-school children to grow,” the PBS Facebook says.
In the post, PBS provided a link to tips on what to do when your child’s favorite show goes away.
However, a lot of parents on Twitter don’t seem too torn up about the decision.
Latest News
- Crews respond to house fire on Seaboard Avenue in Chesapeake
- Juvenile transported to hospital with serious injuries after vehicle crash near East 29th Street in Norfolk
- Crash closes all westbound lanes on I-64 in Norfolk
- Norfolk closes recreation centers, indoor pools for 4 weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases
- Friday Night Blitz: Return To Play, Coach’s Corner, Cave Spring and Auburn Boys Basketball Previews, Hoops Highlights, Kawaun Ray