Parent outraged after store displays ‘Main Sniper’ shirt, garment resembling bulletproof vest

OCOEE, Fla. (WESH) — An Ocoee, Florida storefront is fielding complaints over a display that many are calling offensive.

The store is in the West Oaks Mall in Ocoee.

A mother, who did not want to be identified, says the display not only concerned her, but it scared her children.

She said her back-to-school shopping over the weekend was stopped short by the display at Showroom in the West Oaks Mall.

One mannequin was wearing a shirt that read “main sniper,” and another was wearing an outfit resembling a bulletproof vest.

“We’re in the midst of mourning two other massacres in this country within 13 hours of each other, the flags are lowered at half staff again, and this is on display in an area where people are back-to-school shopping?” she said.

The mother said she has called the store multiple times, but can’t seem to get a straight answer.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2MgIpnX