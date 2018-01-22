Panasonic recalls flat screen TVs and swivel stands

NEW YORK (NBC) — Panasonic is recalling more than 750 flat-screen TVs over potentially dangerous hazards to children.

The recall includes Panasonic’s 55-inch LED and LCD TVs with tabletop swivel stands.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the mounting screws connecting the TV to the stand can come loose and cause the TV to tip over. This can pose a serious entrapment risk to children.

The TVs and stands were sold to U.S. schools, hotels and government buildings from 2012 to 2014.

Consumers using the swivel stand should detach it immediately, place the TV in a safe spot and contact Panasonic for a free repair kit.

Check CPSC.gov for the affected model numbers.