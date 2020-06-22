Pair suspected of killing 7 people and a dog at Alabama home are arrested in Oregon

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people have been arrested in connection with the slayings of seven people and a dog at a home in Morgan County, Alabama earlier this month, authorities said Monday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed John Michael Legg, 20, of Danville, and Frederic “Rick” Allen Rogers, 23, of Hartselle, were arrested in Marion County, Oregon during a traffic stop on Sunday.

John Michael Legg (left) and Frederic Allen Rogers (Marion County Jail)

Legg and Rogers are in the Marion County jail and have both been charged with capital murder. Our sister station KOIN reports both have waived their extradition to Morgan County.

They are charged in the deaths of 45-year-old Tammy England Muzzey, 21-year-old Emily Brooke Payne, 19-year-old Roger Lee Jones Jr., 31-year-old Jeramy Wade Roberts, 18-year-old William Zane Hodgin, 22-year-old James Wayne Benford and an unnamed 17-year-old girl.

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said both suspects are originally from Morgan County and knew everyone in the house.

Investigators obtained warrants for Legg and Rogers on Friday and issued a nationwide alert for law enforcement looking for them. Puckett said agencies worked together to identify a home in Salem, Oregon as a potential destination. Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (in Oregon) saw the two men and initiated a traffic stop.

Puckett said the men were detained at gunpoint and taken into custody without incident.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they saw Legg and Rogers driving in a silver Dodge Charger with an Alabama license plate.

According to Puckett, the suspects and three victims were part of a local club called the “7 Deadly Sins,” which Puckett said was breaking up at the time of the murder and was no threat to the community.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office worked with 25 different agencies, including the FBI, across three states to find Legg and Rogers.

One of the suspects has family in Oregon.