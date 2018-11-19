Pacifiers dipped in honey suspected in infant botulism cases

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is reminding parents and caregivers not to give honey to children younger than one year old. This, after several reports of infants hospitalized with botulism in Texas. All four of the children had used pacifiers containing honey.

Cases are rare, but Botulism is a serious illness that attacks the body’s nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death. Infants with botulism poisoning reportedly have symptoms that often start with constipation and may include general weakness, poor feeding and/or weak sucking, drooping eyelids or loss of head control. All suspected cases should be immediately reported to public health officials.

The FDA says honey is a known source of spores previously linked in some cases of infant botulism.

If you are using a pacifier that has ever been filled with or dipped in honey, the FDA says you should throw it away immediately.

The FDA would like online retailers to discontinue sales of honey filled pacifiers.

If you’re wondering why it’s generally safe for older children to eat honey, health officials say by the time children reach 12 months old, they’ve developed enough other types of bacteria in their digestive tract to prevent the botulism bacteria from growing.

Click here for more information about Botulism.