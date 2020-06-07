More than 200 joined in Surry County for peaceful protest

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Surry County Sheriff’s Office said that more than 200 people gathered on Friday evening to protest racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

The protest was planned and was peaceful, according to Sheriff Carlos Turner.

“The task these young people had, who organized this peaceful protest, was to change the way people think about racial injustice and to bring about solidarity. It will take all of us in the community to bring about this change,” said Turner.

“Not the heroes, not the celebrities and not the professional athletes. It will be people just like those yesterday and others to stand strong against police brutality and racism in all its forms,” he continued.

(Photo courtesy Surry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy Surry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy Surry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy Surry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy Surry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy Surry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy Surry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy Surry County Sheriff’s Office)

“I am both honored to have been able to be there and to be proud of Surry County. It was a powerful movement and these young people who organized this peaceful protest are amazing activists for the fight for injustice. I admire your efforts and what each of you have done and will continue to do for this movement,” Turner said.

