FILE – A sign is displayed at a COVID-19 vaccine site in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco on Feb. 8, 2021. The fate of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for larger private employers may come down to a lottery that determines which federal circuit court will consider the matter. Conservative groups have filed challenges to the rule in right-leaning courts, while unions that argue the rule doesn't go far enough have done so in left-leaning courts. The multiple cases are expected to be consolidated, and it will be up to a random drawing – expected on Tuesday — to determine where that will be.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – Following a November 12 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says they have suspended all activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the emergency temporary standard requiring employers with 100 or more employees to require vaccination or COVID-19 testing pending future developments in the litigation.

The ruling by the court ordered that OSHA can take no steps to implement or enforce the emergency temporary standard “until further court order.”

OSHA’s emergency temporary standard said covered employers must develop, implement and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy unless they adopt a policy requiring employees to choose to either be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work.

Employers had 30 days to implement a vaccination and/or 60 days to implement a mask and test plan from November 5, 2021.

Challenges to President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers will now be consolidated in the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, a panel dominated by judges appointed by Republicans, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

In all, 34 objections have been filed in all 11 federal regional circuits plus the one for the District of Columbia.

The Cincinnati-based court was selected Tuesday in a random drawing using ping-pong balls, a process employed when challenges to certain federal agency actions are filed in multiple courts.

The Biden administration has insisted it’s on strong legal footing. It also has the backing of the American Medical Association, which filed papers in support of the mandate.

