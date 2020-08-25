Operation Blessing to deploy from Virginia Beach to assist storm victims

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A locally-based organization is heading out to help storm victims along the Gulf Coast.

The region will experience two weather events, Marco and Laura. Marco made landfall Monday as a tropical storm. However, forecasters say the worst is yet to come with Hurricane Laura’s arrival later this week.

On Tuesday morning, Operation Blessing will deploy from Virginia Beach with disaster relief supplies.

Crews will head to Tennessee as Laura hits areas from Texas to Alabama.

Once the storms have passed, first responders will meet with emergency management teams to assess which areas need help the most. They are taking emergency supplies and equipment, as well as their mobile command center and kitchen. The kitchen can serve hundreds of meals.

Earlier this month, Hampton Roads experienced severe storm damage in Suffolk and Courtland caused by Hurricane Isaias.

For live coverage of the group leaving, tune into WAVY News 10 Today on FOX43 at 7 a.m.

