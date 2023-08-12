VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Operation Blessing has deployed staff and resources to Hawaii to assist in relief efforts following the fires that have destroyed the town of Lahaina, and killed dozens.

Founded in 1978, Operation Blessing provides humanitarian services such a disaster relief, medical aid, etc. and has helped in relief efforts in more than 90 countries and across the U.S. On Aug. 12, Senior Deployment Manager David Wright is scheduled to depart to Hawaii from the organizations headquarters in Virginia Beach.

Wright plans to meet with Operation Blessing’s partner organizations on the ground to facilitate emergency relief including supplies and transportation into the disaster zone.

“While a traditional deployment of the U.S. Disaster team and its caravan of heavy equipment is not possible due to the remote island location, Operation Blessing is committed to helping the people of Hawaii through our partner organizations who are on the ground,” said Jeffrey Westling, chief of staff for Operation Blessing.

To follow Operation Blessing’s efforts in Hawaii, or to donate to the relief efforts click here.