One student injured in Florida high school shooting

SANFORD, Fla. (NBC) – A student was shot inside Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida on Wednesday. The suspect is in custody.

A spokesperson for the Sanford Police Department said the injured male student, who was shot inside the school building, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened just before noon.

#Breaking SPD is responding to an incident at Seminole High. The scene is contained and there is no longer an active threat. — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) January 19, 2022

“We want the parents to understand this is an isolated incident. There is no one else outstanding. We want to make sure that they understand that we want to make sure they understand that the children are safe,” said Rony Neal with Sanford Police.

Police have not provided any more details on the shooting.