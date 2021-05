VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) -- A jury needed little more than an hour Monday afternoon to convict Bryan Cage, 50, of attempted capital murder, possession of a massive cache of child porn and shooting inside an occupied building among other charges after a six-day trial.

Cage testified in his own defense earlier in the day Monday, saying he thought he was about to be robbed when a team of police officers was serving arrest and search warrants four years ago at his apartment on Ohio Avenue in Virginia Beach.