On ‘Dateline’ a woman is mysteriously shot to death in bed while her family is home

(NBC) – Tonight on “Dateline,” in the small town of Brewster, Minnesota, 40-year-old Jan Kruse is shot to death in her bed while her husband and teenage daughter are home. When investigators rule out robbery as a motive, it leaves them asking – who would want to kill Jan?

Here is a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

Its name is Spider Lake, and near the tip of its northern arm is “The Spider Lake Resort,” family cabins by the day or week. Calls itself one of northern Minnesota’s best-kept secrets. Secrets – a word that will certainly apply to what you’re about to hear one way or the other.

KAY HOLCK: I went with them a couple times up there.

Them – being Chris and Jan Kruse. This is Jan’s sister, Kay.

KAY HOLCK: They would like to go– fishing. You just stay at a cabin, just relax. It was just quality time together. And they did– they both enjoyed being there.

In fact, they had a fantasy, did Chris and Jan. A dream to live here all the time, to buy this resort and make it uniquely their own.

KAY HOLCK: That was brought up a lot, yeah.

Chris’s brother, Josh.

JOSH KRUSE: Yeah, it woulda worked out good for Chris and Jan, ’cause Chris is a really good handyman, construction guy. He coulda take care of the resort. And sa– Jan is pretty business smart. It– it woulda fit ’em.

Would have. Until – until the events of the summer of 2015.

Watch an all-new two-hour “Dateline” on WAVY TV 10 tonight at 9 p.m.