Ohio zoo searching for missing red panda

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CNN) – Another red panda has gone missing from a zoo… but this time it’s in Ohio.

Kora lives at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and the last time anyone saw her was on Tuesday.

Staff have been desperately looking high and low around her habitat. Security footage hasn’t provided any clues, the zoo said.

They think she might have escaped on sagging tree limbs, weighed-down after rain.

Zookeepers are hoping Kora will return on her own since she recently gave birth to two cubs who are still nursing. Zookeepers are feeding them by hand, for now.

Red pandas are not a threat to the public. They are beautiful, gentle creatures that mostly sleep in trees during the day.

For Hampton Roads residents, this incident likely brings back memories of Sunny, the red panda who disappeared from the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk in January 2017 and never came home.

Latest Posts