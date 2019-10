In this Aug. 7, 2019, photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington. U.S. Rep. Cummings has died from complications of longtime health challenges, his office said in a statement on Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON D.C., Va. (WAVY) – A list public officials paid their tributes in honor of the late congressman who passed away early Thursday morning.

Social media was flooded with heartfelt tributes from politicians, celebrities, and other public figures as soon as news of the late congressman’s passing broke.

The phrases “Rest in Power” and “RIP Elijah” were also trending on Twitter in the early hours of Thursday, October 17.

My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

Tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Elijah Cummings. This is a loss for Baltimore, Congress, and the country. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 17, 2019

I choose to remember you like this. A gracious smile with a thunderous voice. Always speaking up for the voiceless. Thank you #ElijahCummings A True American Hero. #resteasy pic.twitter.com/6hFfxas3Fj — Aaron Rouse (@AaronRouseVaBch) October 17, 2019

I am so deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my colleague from Maryland, @RepCummings. He will be missed, and I will keep his wife and family in my prayers through this difficult time. https://t.co/60K4hIB4bE — Rep. Rob Wittman (@RobWittman) October 17, 2019

What a tragedy for America and for Congress. Rep. Cummings simply fought for what’s right. He was a civil rights advocate who served Baltimore and the nation with distinction. My heart goes out to his family and his constituents. https://t.co/ptfllodIxu — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) October 17, 2019

Elijah Cummings lived a life that valued truth and honor. His revered voice will be sorely missed. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 17, 2019

The son of sharecroppers, Elijah Cummings used his powerful voice to lift up those who often felt powerless. He will be missed and remembered as a tireless advocate for the poor and all who demand an honest, ethical, and fair government. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) October 17, 2019

A son of South Carolina sharecroppers who fell in love with Baltimore, Elijah Cummings was a strong and unique voice the United States will so deeply miss. A giant. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 17, 2019

“Don’t let them take away your hope”. RIP Rep Cummings. https://t.co/nxZJfe5r3X — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) October 17, 2019

He served the people with love and tenacity, and I believe his heavenly reward will reflect that service. Godspeed, Congressman. #SpiritualWealth #RIP https://t.co/QqpGhUyeDy — Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) October 17, 2019

We lost a giant today. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a fearless leader, a protector of democracy, and a fighter for the people of Maryland. Our world is dimmer without him in it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 17, 2019

Saddened to hear of the passing of a great statesman that I truly admired, US Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. May he rest in power. pic.twitter.com/FhmuPO7WWw — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 17, 2019

#ElijahCummings was one of the most honorable, selfless public servant who cared deeply for others. A powerful force for change. We will miss you brother. #WeAreBaltimore.



Rest in power. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) October 17, 2019

Today our country lost a true leader. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a friend, a passionate fighter for justice, and a powerful voice of moral conscience in our government who served his country for decades with dignity and integrity. I’m blessed to have known him. #RIPElijah — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 17, 2019

Rep. Cummings was an American hero, a beacon of hope, a profound storyteller; decent and fierce in his convictions and always fighting for the forgotten. He was an inspiration to me and to so many he served with.



All of Congress and our entire nation feels this loss so deeply. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 17, 2019

We are struck this morning to hear the news about the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings. His death is a tragedy not just for the city of Baltimore, but for our entire nation, and for all of those who fight for justice.https://t.co/2syNdZD3if — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 17, 2019

We lost one of our best. A son of sharecroppers, who went on to represent one of our greatest cities; a fighter for justice, who always led with love—Rep. Elijah Cummings was everything right about America. He is already missed, but his legacy will be with us forever. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 17, 2019

Elijah Cummings was the rarest of politicians- he was a man of substance and of grace; fierce in his determination to protect those without a voice and implacable in his search for the truth. Our nation has lost a truly great public servant. https://t.co/nyTHTYKZpj — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) October 17, 2019

We’ve lost a leader like no other. Elijah Cummings was a lion when standing up for his beloved Baltimore & rights & truth. But he was also so kind, including to brand new senators like me a decade ago. His advice was as true as his love for his country. 💔 https://t.co/T5pLt24Jjv — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 17, 2019

Very sad news this morning. My heart goes out to the Cummings family during this difficult time. Elijah Cummings dedicated his life to service and will truly be missed. https://t.co/J4ZOZ8f2lu — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 17, 2019

A champion for the poor and downtrodden, Rep. Elijah Cummings has departed. He strove through decades of service to bring justice and dignity to greater numbers in this world. We honor his life and his work, and pledge to continue his fight. Rest now, great soul. pic.twitter.com/r4IThSvk8L — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 17, 2019

Elijah Cummings refused to be told what he could become or where his dreams might end. He refused to accept injustice in his community or inequality in his country. His towering presence will be missed but his legacy will live on with us all. https://t.co/HOVLcwjATh — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) October 17, 2019

This is a terrible tragedy. Elijah is one of the most honest, thoughtful, decent people I ever met in politics. His moral compass was unfailing throughout his life in and out of politics. My deepest thanks to Elijah’s family for lending him to our country for all these years https://t.co/PAApAllskL — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) October 17, 2019

A devastating loss for our country.



Chairman Cummings was a giant: a universally respected leader who brought profound insight, commitment, and moral fortitude to Congress.



His guidance and vision was an enormous gift. I will forever cherish his example. May he rest in power. https://t.co/D0RsKsM5fh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 17, 2019