Officer, civilian killed in crash following chase near Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran and an uninvolved civilian died in a crash Wednesday during a police chase.

Santa Fe Police Department says that at around 11 a.m. MT, a kidnapping in progress was reported at the Rancho Vizcaya Apartments. A man armed with a knife allegedly took a vehicle occupied by a woman.

One neighbor in the apartment complex says she was home all day, even taking her dog out right before the incident. “That’s pretty scary to think that person could be anywhere on the loose and nearby. It’s pretty shocking,” she said.

About ten minutes later, SFPD located the vehicle and officers attempted to stop it. They say the suspect fled in the vehicle, traveling onto I-25 and headed north in the southbound lanes.

The crash happened a short time later. According to a news release, the crash involved at least four vehicles; two Santa Fe Patrol Units, the fleeing vehicle, and an uninvolved vehicle.

A Santa Fe Police officer, since identified as Officer Duran, and an uninvolved motorist died in the crash.

The woman who was kidnapped was able to flee the vehicle and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The police are still looking for the suspect.

Santa Fe Deputy Police Chief Ben Valdez was emotional talking about losing one of their own. “We know everyone’s name, we know their family as well, and you know when we say that officer and their family is part of our family, that holds true today. And today our family is hurting,” Valdez said.

Jolene Duran says she and her husband were driving north on I-25 around 11:30 Wednesday morning when they looked up and saw about five police cars chasing the white car, all driving the wrong way down the interstate.

“In that moment, it was just terror. It was really just shocking to look up and see a vehicle driving the wrong way on the highway at all and then also seeing the police cars behind them. It was pretty easy to figure out what happened,” said Duran.

Still shaken by the incident, she says she’s thinking of crash victims who didn’t make it home to their families. “It’s just really sad to see how that ended because we became very close to being in the same situation,” Duran said.

It wasn’t immediately known if Duran has any relation to the officer killed in the crash.

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber says he appreciates the help and support from law enforcement across the state. “I think anytime one public safety agency loses an officer, everyone loses an officer and they’re here to work collaboratively to respond to this tragedy and to work together,” Webber said.

Mayor Webber says it has been decades since the Santa Fe Police Department lost an officer.